Facebook Buys Travel Startup Nextstop

Facebook has acquired tiny startup Nextstop, a user generated travel guide site.It looks like Nextstop has a really tiny staff, maybe just three people, so this appears to be hiring through acquisition.



Nextstop’s founders were previously at Google.

Here’s the blog post from Nextstop announcing the acquisition:

When we started nextstop just over two years ago, our goal was to make it dramatically easier to discover great things to do anywhere in the world. During that time, we’ve been amazed and delighted by your enthusiasm for this project, and it’s strengthened our conviction that information from friends and passionate locals is a much better way to discover the world around you.

It’s with that goal in mind that we have some big news to share today: nextstop has been acquired by Facebook. What this means is that we’ll be joining Facebook and that Facebook has bought most of our assets.

This creates a number of big changes for the nextstop product and our community, but we believe it’s an opportunity for some of the ideas behind nextstop to reach Facebook’s audience of more than 400 million users and have a much bigger impact on the world than we could on our own.

What does this mean for you?

nextstop.com will be shutting down on September 1, 2010, but we want to make sure that the amazing guides that nextstoppers have created live on.

If you are an existing user, you can continue to use nextstop for the next two months and can use our export tools to export your contributions to Picasa Web Albums, Google Maps, or download a set of PDF or HTML files for your guides. We hope with these options you’ll be able to retain all the work you’ve put into nextstop guides, albeit in a new form. You must export your guides by September 1.

In the next few weeks we will be releasing the nextstop database of places and recommendations under a Creative Commons licence in a format suitable for easy importing. Our aim is make it possible for other products — whether they already exist or are yet to be created — to harness the collective knowledge of the nextstop community, which includes information on nearly 100,000 recommendations for places around the world.

Existing users will be getting an email with more details, but please feel free to contact us if you have any questions, or see our Frequently Asked Questions.

It’s been a fantastic two years getting to know the members of the nextstop community and travelling vicariously through your guides. Thanks for being a part of nextstop.

