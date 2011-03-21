Facebook Buys Mobile App Maker Snaptu

Photo: Snaptu

Facebook CTO Bret Taylor recently said that mobile is the company’s top priority for 2011, and today Facebook took another step in that direction by buying Snaptu, which recently created a mobile version of Facebook that works on low-end feature phones.



The buy will help Facebook increase its mobile footprint in developing countries where smartphones are less common.

Terms weren’t disclosed, but Israeli papers put the acquisition price between $40 million and $70 million. The company is based in London, but has offices in Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley. It’s backed by Sequoia and Carmel Ventures.

Last week, Snaptu released a mobile app for LinkedIn.

This is the second mobile acquisition for Facebook this month: earlier it bought group messaging startup Beluga, which lets people create “pods” of friends to share quick real-time messages with.

Facebook has also bought two other companies this year: Pursuit (social network recruiting service) and Rel8tion (ad technology).

All three of those acquisitions were small — the companies had just a few employees — while Snaptu is

No word whether Facebook will continue to sell the Snaptu rocket phone t-shirt pictured here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.