FACEBOOK BUYS INSTAGRAM FOR $1 BILLION: What You Need To Know

Facebook bought Instagram, a company that makes a photo-sharing app for iPhone and (very recently) Android for a whopping $1 billion in cash.



Instagram has only been around for less than two years, has only 13 employees, and has never made a dime of revenue.

But it’s a good fit for Facebook’s mobile ambitions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the deal, all in one place:

