Facebook Buys Drop.io (And Sam Lessin)

Facebook’s newest employee.

Facebook has bought the assets of New York-based Drop.io, which ran a cloud-based data storage service. Drop.io’s founder, Sam Lessin, a member of this year’s Silicon Alley 100, is headed to Facebook.



Congrats to Sam!

Here’s the note from Drop.io’s site:

An important update on the future of drop.io

Here at drop.io, we’ve had a great three years helping people privately share pictures, video, audio, documents, and more. It’s been a thrill to watch the first, thousandth, millionth, and 10-millionth drop be created.

Today, we’re proud to announce that we’ve struck a deal with Facebook. What this means is that Facebook has bought most of drop.io’s technology and assets, and Sam Lessin is moving to Facebook.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be winding down the drop.io service. As of this week, people will no longer be able to create new free drops, but you’ll be able to download content from existing drops until Dec. 15. Paid user accounts will still be available through Dec. 15 and paid users will be able to continue using the service normally. After Dec. 15, paid accounts will be discontinued as well.

Please download your information before Dec. 15 – we plan to delete it after that time. No user data or content will be transferred to Facebook, and we’ll send out e-mails to everyone to remind them about the service closing.

Other drop.io services like Presslift, our Yahoo! Mail Application, and our APIs will stay online for a longer period before the company winds down. We’ll announce more details on that soon. However, starting immediately, we’ll no longer be selling new premium accounts for those services.

To our loyal users and fans, we cannot thank you enough for your patronage, support, and feedback (good and bad) over the years.

Warmest regards, The drop.io Team

