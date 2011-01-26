Facebook Buys Ad Startup To Make Money Off Its 200 Million Mobile Users

Facebook just bought a Seattle-based startup called Rel8tion.



It’s a small buy – a “talent acquisition,” according to the company.

Rel8tion, in the mobile advertising space, had 9 people trying to build a “system for syncing up a person’s location, demographics with the most relevant ad-inventory,” writes All Thing D’s Tricia Duryee, who broke the news on the acquisition.

Sounds to us like Facebook is working on a way to make money off its 200 million or so people who check the site from their mobile each month.

Right now, Facebook’s iPhone and Android apps don’t have any ads in them at all.

