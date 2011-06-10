Facebook Buys A Design Focused Mac Startup

In a talent and design-focused acquisition, Facebook has bought Netherlands startup Sofa, which made Mac software and design projects, the company announced on its blog.



Sofa has won two Apple Design Awards and made very well-regarded, design-focused software like Checkout, a point-of-sale system for the Mac. Sofa says that it is “committed to securing a great future” for its apps “outside Sofa.” The team will be moving to Palo Alto.

It’s interesting and pretty great that Facebook acq-hired a team better known for design than for raw technology. It’s consistent with Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s emphasis on product and design. It’s also the kind of stuff Google should do more.

