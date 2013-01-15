Here's What People Expect From Facebook's Huge Announcement

Kevin Smith
Mark Zuckerberg at TechCrunch Disrupt 2012

Photo: JD Lasica

Late last week Facebook sent out a cryptic invitation for an event at its Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters. The event is schedule for tomorrow, Jan. 15, at 10 am PT.Facebook teased: “Come and see what we’re building”.

So, what do people think is coming?

TechCrunch columnist MG Siegler teased over the weekend that Facebook could finally be announcing a “Facebook phone.”

This seems unlikely to us.

TechCrunch’s John Constantine lists nine things he believes Facebook is working on, or should be:

  • Facebook Search — For Businesses, Posts, and People
  • An easier way to find things on Timeline
  • Friend Management (so users can hide people they don’t care about)
  • Facebook for cars
  • Standalone feeds for different content types
  • A revamp of notes to take on Tumblr
  • A real video chat competitor to Google Hangouts
  • New advertising channels to show it’s all grown up.
  • A Facebook Phone

All of the items in this list seems to be logical steps forward for the social network – except maybe Facebook for Cars.

TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis believes that Facebook Messenger for iPad could make a debut

Tune in tomorrow, we’ll have live coverage and analysis from ground.

Don’t Miss: This Is The Future Of The Facebook ‘News Feed’ >

Watch the video below to see what we think about the possibility of a Facebook phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.