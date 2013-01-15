Here's What People Expect From Facebook's Huge Announcement

Photo: JD Lasica
Late last week Facebook sent out a cryptic invitation for an event at its Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters. The event is schedule for tomorrow, Jan. 15, at 10 am PT.Facebook teased: “Come and see what we’re building”.
So, what do people think is coming?
TechCrunch columnist MG Siegler teased over the weekend that Facebook could finally be announcing a “Facebook phone.”
This seems unlikely to us.
TechCrunch’s John Constantine lists nine things he believes Facebook is working on, or should be:
- Facebook Search — For Businesses, Posts, and People
- An easier way to find things on Timeline
- Friend Management (so users can hide people they don’t care about)
- Facebook for cars
- Standalone feeds for different content types
- A revamp of notes to take on Tumblr
- A real video chat competitor to Google Hangouts
- New advertising channels to show it’s all grown up.
- A Facebook Phone
All of the items in this list seems to be logical steps forward for the social network – except maybe Facebook for Cars.
TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis believes that Facebook Messenger for iPad could make a debut.
Tune in tomorrow, we’ll have live coverage and analysis from ground.
Watch the video below to see what we think about the possibility of a Facebook phone.
