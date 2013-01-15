Here's What People Expect From Facebook's Huge Announcement

Photo: JD Lasica

Late last week Facebook sent out a cryptic invitation for an event at its Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters. The event is schedule for tomorrow, Jan. 15, at 10 am PT.Facebook teased: “Come and see what we’re building”.



So, what do people think is coming?

TechCrunch columnist MG Siegler teased over the weekend that Facebook could finally be announcing a “Facebook phone.”

This seems unlikely to us.

TechCrunch’s John Constantine lists nine things he believes Facebook is working on, or should be:

Facebook Search — For Businesses, Posts, and People

An easier way to find things on Timeline

Friend Management (so users can hide people they don’t care about)

Facebook for cars

Standalone feeds for different content types

A revamp of notes to take on Tumblr

A real video chat competitor to Google Hangouts

New advertising channels to show it’s all grown up.

A Facebook Phone

All of the items in this list seems to be logical steps forward for the social network – except maybe Facebook for Cars.

TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis believes that Facebook Messenger for iPad could make a debut.

Tune in tomorrow, we’ll have live coverage and analysis from ground.

Watch the video below to see what we think about the possibility of a Facebook phone.



