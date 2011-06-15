While Facebook Builds Its Web Browser, It's Getting Another One To Tinker With

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook, which is apparently working on its own web browser, just got another one to tinker with in the meantime.The company just announced a partnership with RockMelt, another browser company, “under which they plan to collaborate on various technical and product issues,” according to the NYT.



(The companies also share a common link, web browser pioneer Marc Andreessen, who is an investor in RockMelt and sits on Facebook’s board.)

Sounds like this could be Facebook’s equivalent of Apple’s Motorola ROKR experience, where it got to test the waters of the mobile phone market for a while — via a partnership with Motorola — before unveiling its own iPhone.

Without paying RockMelt — or even helping distribute its browser — Facebook can do a bunch of stuff while hiring its desktop software team to build the Facebook browser.

Or, who knows, maybe Facebook will even eventually acquire RockMelt as the basis for its browser, if it likes what it sees.

