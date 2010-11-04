Facebook Brings Single Sign-On To Mobile Apps

Facebook just announced a feature called “single sign-on” for mobile apps.
How it works:
- Open a partnered, third-party app.
- Click on a Facebook sign-on button.
- Go to Facebook’s sign-in page.
- Sign-in.
- Get popped back into the original app.
- Violá, your’e signed into that app – and every other app you own that’s partnered with Facebook.
More news from Facebook’s press conference here.
