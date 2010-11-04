Facebook Brings Single Sign-On To Mobile Apps

Nicholas Carlson
Erick Tseng

Facebook just announced a feature called “single sign-on” for mobile apps.

How it works:

  • Open a partnered, third-party app.
  • Click on a Facebook sign-on button.
  • Go to Facebook’s sign-in page.
  • Sign-in.
  • Get popped back into the original app.
  • Violá, your’e signed into that app – and every other app you own that’s partnered with Facebook.

More news from Facebook’s press conference here.

