Facebook will let you broadcast live video with silly face masks

Facebook has figured out what to do with MSQRD, the popular face swapping app it bought in March.

In the coming weeks Facebook plans to let people broadcast live video directly from the MSQRD app — silly face animations and all.

You’ll be able to broadcast live video publicly or privately to Facebook from MSQRD and change face masks while you broadcast.

Facebook announced two other updates to its live video strategy for verified pages on Wednesday: the ability to “drop in” on someone else’s live video (think remote interviews) and the ability to schedule a live video and notify viewers before a broadcast starts. All updates are coming “later this summer.”

