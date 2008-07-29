Facebook Brings In Mozilla Exec To Head Engineering

Facebook is adding more engineering firepower, in the form of Mike Schroepfer, Mozilla’s VP of Engineering and lead Firefox engineer.



Schroepfer will become Director of Engineering at Facebook, reporting directly to Mark Zuckerberg. In a blog post Schroepfer says he’ll head up “front-end and platform development” at the company.

Facebook had been looking to hire a top engineering exec for some time. The fast-growing social network has thusfar avoided Twitter-like outages, but still has plenty of heavy lifting ahead of it.

Before Mozilla, Schroepfer was CTO of Sun’s data centre automation division (JAVA). He’s not the first former Mozilla exec to join the company – Facebook pulled a hire-aquire last year when it bought Parakey, which was founded by the co-founders of Firefox, Blake Ross and Joe Hewitt.

