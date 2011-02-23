FACEBOOK'S CREEPY NEW APP: Get Notified When Your Crush Becomes "Single" Again

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

Facebook is really taking stalking to a whole other level of shamelessness this time, with their new app: the “breakup notifier.”This is the tagline: “You like someone. They’re in a relationship. Be the first to know when they’re out of it.”



The “breakup notifier” lets you check off the friends you’re interested in, and then emails you once they’re no longer taken (on Facebook).

That’s basically all there is to it. It’s not a very complicated app — though it saves you the work of doing all the stalking yourself, having to log on and repeatedly check the profile pages of secret crushes. With the “break-up notifier,” the stalking comes to you.

[h/t HuffingtonPost]

