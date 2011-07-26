Facebook Is Blocking Users From Installing Its Leaked iPad App

Photo: Screenshot

After TechCrunch discovered Facebook’s iPad app hidden within its iPhone app, it wasn’t long before everyone else figured out how to unlock it from with a jailbroken iPad.Now those who are trying that process today are saying it won’t work, meaning it’s likely Facebook has found a way to block the iPad app from installing.



We were able to get the iPad app running yesterday before Facebook began the block. It’s still running fine for us, but we’ve seen other reports of more bugs and crashes since yesterday.

If you weren’t quick enough to get the app yesterday, it looks like you’ll have to wait until it officially hits the App Store. The app felt nearly complete to us, so that could be sooner than later.

