- Facebook blocks an Obama assassination poll [Inside Facebook]
- AT&T goes after Google Voice [The Big Money]
- How Insight Ventures valued Twitter at $1 billion [WSJ]
- Diablo Cody’s Star Wars [Fimoculous]
- Google puts “Hot Trends” in Google search. This means something for Twitter [SEL]
- Facebook and Twitter users are urban and educated. MySpace users are not [ComputerWorld]
- MySpace’s link shortener now accounts for 17% of all passed links on Twitter [TechCrunch]
