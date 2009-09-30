Facebook Blocks An Obama Assassination Poll

  • Facebook blocks an Obama assassination poll [Inside Facebook]
  • AT&T goes after Google Voice [The Big Money]
  • How Insight Ventures valued Twitter at $1 billion [WSJ]
  • Diablo Cody’s Star Wars [Fimoculous]
  • Google puts “Hot Trends” in Google search. This means something for Twitter [SEL]
  • Facebook and Twitter users are urban and educated. MySpace users are not [ComputerWorld]
  • MySpace’s link shortener now accounts for 17% of all passed links on Twitter [TechCrunch]

