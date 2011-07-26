Will The BlackBerry Get A Facebook Button Today? [rumour]

Photo: Dylan Love

Hopefully not, although they might just announce an officially-branded Facebook device.BlackBerry posted this slightly cryptic message to its Facebook page:



Hey Team BlackBerry, what’s shiny, new and social all over? We want to tell you all about it. Can you guess what it might be? Tune in tomorrow for details!

Well, that tomorrow is today, and all the speculation points to a Zuckerberg-approved BlackBerry.

BlackBerry also tweeted from its official account that it will be announcing new devices running BlackBerry 7 OS. We’re guessing that means the Torch 2.

UPDATE: According to the Facebook page, it looks like that vaguely-worded tease was just a means to promote a contest taking place in Toronto. No Facebook/BlackBerry hybrid.

