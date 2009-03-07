Top Executives Keep Quitting Facebook

Facebook’s Director Of Business Development Netanel “Net” Jacobsson is leaving the company, he confirmed on Twitter.
Gawker, which broke the story, says Facebook developer Charlie Cheever plans to quit too.
Both are just the latest to depart in a long line of execs to quit the company since Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took over a year ago.
The departed include:
- Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz
- Platform director Ben Ling
- Designer Katie Geminder
- Designer Eston Bond
- Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher
- Marketing VP Matt Cohler
- Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein
- Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart
- CTO Adam D’Angelo
Before Sheryl came, these execs quit too:
- Cofounder Chris Hughes
- COO Owen Van Natta
- President Sean Parker
- CFO Mike Sheridan
- Controller Catherine Chang
- VP of Product Doug Hirsch
- Cofounder Andrew McCollum
- Cofounder Eduardo Saverin
- Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)
- TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)
- Nick Heyman (director of Operations)
