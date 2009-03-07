Top Executives Keep Quitting Facebook

Facebook’s Director Of Business Development Netanel “Net” Jacobsson is leaving the company, he confirmed on Twitter.



Gawker, which broke the story, says Facebook developer Charlie Cheever plans to quit too.

Both are just the latest to depart in a long line of execs to quit the company since Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took over a year ago.

The departed include:

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz

Platform director Ben Ling

Designer Katie Geminder

Designer Eston Bond

Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher

Marketing VP Matt Cohler

Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein

Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart

CTO Adam D’Angelo

Before Sheryl came, these execs quit too:

Cofounder Chris Hughes

COO Owen Van Natta

President Sean Parker

CFO Mike Sheridan

Controller Catherine Chang

VP of Product Doug Hirsch

Cofounder Andrew McCollum

Cofounder Eduardo Saverin

Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)

TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)

Nick Heyman (director of Operations)

Know of anymore? Contact us at [email protected] or 646 747 1539.

Photo: antony_mayfield

