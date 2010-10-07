Facebook Billionaire Fights For Bongs

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz is donating $50,000 to a group trying to decriminalize marijuana in California.
$50,00 isn’t too much for Moskovitz who is worth over a billion thanks to his stake in Facebook.
Here’s the LA Times with the story:
Facebook has rejected advertising from Proposition 19 activists who are trying to decriminalize marijuana in California.
But Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz has contributed an additional $50,000 to the Yes on 19 effort, according to late contribution reports. He previously gave $20,000.
