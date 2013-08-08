Facebook Reaches More Young Adults Daily Than Major TV Networks

Facebook reaches more young adults in the U.S. on a daily basis than the television networks, according to a recent Nielsen study.

During an average day in January 2013, 70% of people aged 18 to 24 were reached by Facebook either online or on a mobile device, compared to 58% who were reached by at least one of four “major TV networks.”

Facebook’s daily reach was even greater among slightly older audiences aged 25-34 — 77%.

(What’s more, half of 18 to 24-year-olds accessed Facebook during primetime TV hours on weeknights.)

Ad dollars haven’t migrated as quickly as audiences have, but Facebook hopes to change that by selling “TV-style” commercials. According to Bloomberg sources, the ads could sell for as much as $US2.5 million a day.

“[Advertisers] used to think of us [Facebook] as a niche part of their ad strategy, but this data establishes us as a really important piece of giving them reach,” said Fred Leach, Facebook’s head of measurement research.

Nielsen’s study was commissioned by Facebook, and analysed the reach of Facebook and the television networks during January 2013.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

