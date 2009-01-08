Facebook: Ridiculously Huge And Growing Faster

Everyone wants to write Facebook off as dead. So here’s just a quick reminder: Facebook is huge and growing huger by the second. To wit:
- The site just crossed 150 million monthly active users.
- That’s more people than there are living in Japan, Russia and Nigeria.
- 50 million of those users are new since the summer.
- 20 million are new since December 10.
- 75 million use the site every single day.
Next stop: Wide implentation of Facebook Connect and then, maybe – just maybe! – real whopping revenues.
See Also:
In 2009, Facebook Connect Makes Us Forget Facebook Widgets
Photo:stevecadman
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.