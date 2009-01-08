Facebook: Ridiculously Huge And Growing Faster

Nicholas Carlson

Everyone wants to write Facebook off as dead. So here’s just a quick reminder: Facebook is huge and growing huger by the second. To wit:

  • The site just crossed 150 million monthly active users.
  • That’s more people than there are living in Japan, Russia and Nigeria.
  • 50 million of those users are new since the summer.
  • 20 million are new since December 10.
  • 75 million use the site every single day.

Next stop: Wide implentation of Facebook Connect and then, maybe – just maybe! – real whopping revenues.

See Also:
In 2009, Facebook Connect Makes Us Forget Facebook Widgets

Photo:stevecadman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gadgets media sai-us