Facebook: Ridiculously Huge And Growing Faster

Everyone wants to write Facebook off as dead. So here’s just a quick reminder: Facebook is huge and growing huger by the second. To wit:



The site just crossed 150 million monthly active users.

That’s more people than there are living in Japan, Russia and Nigeria.

50 million of those users are new since the summer.

20 million are new since December 10.

75 million use the site every single day.

Next stop: Wide implentation of Facebook Connect and then, maybe – just maybe! – real whopping revenues.

