Facebook Tests Mobile Payments

In a partnership with mobile payments startup Zong, Facebook is now allowing some users to buy Facebook Credits by billing their mobile phones.



A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the tests with Inside Facebook:

“We are looking at extending our virtual currency — Facebook Credits — via a very small alpha test with a handful of developers. As part of this test, we are working with Zong to explore ways for users to easily purchase credits and virtual goods by entering their mobile number, rather than credit card information, in the supported application. It’s also available as a payment option in the Gift Shop for a small group of users.”

Previously, we’ve reported that there is a group of executives at Facebook who believe the company’s payments platform will produce revenues greater than the site’s advertising business.

If so, partnering with a mobile payments platform like Zong is a smart move. Lots of teenage Facebook users would love to buy things all across the Internet, but few teenagers have access to credit cards. Lots of them have cell phones, though.

Inside Facebook first reported the tests and explained how they work:

First, users are presented with a new mobile payment option.

When users choose the mobile option, they enter their phone number and a confirmation PIN is sent via text message.

When the PIN is entered in the gift shop checkout confirmation, the Facebook Credits are billed to the user’s account with the mobile carrier.

