Is Facebook A More Effective Video Platform Than YouTube?

Is Video Engagement Better On Facebook Or YouTube? (SocialBakers via ReelSEO)

SocialBakers has conducted a study pitting videos uploaded natively to Facebook versus simply providing the link from YouTube. They found in one study that Facebook videos have a 40 per cent higher engagement rate than YouTube links, and in another study, found that Facebook videos have 10 times more viral reach than YouTube links.

Photo: SocialBakers

Now, there are a number of factors at work here that make this so, and SocialBakers speculates that the ability to watch a video entirely within Facebook rather than being redirected to YouTube by a link explains much of the difference. Read >>

What Successful People Do On Social Media (Forbes)

Successful people believe they are adding value to your day, on and off social media. Top things that make these people good at social media include:

They listen They don’t try and dominate every social media outlet They don’t focus on one social network They still use email They believe in SEO

There are 14 more where those came from. Read >>

Some Less-Known Business Uses Of Social Media (Independent Record)

From the business side of things, social media comes in handy in two ways: promotion and research. If you “like” the Facebook pages of your competitors, for instance, they’ll wind up telling you when they’re having a promotion. It’s also a good way to keep track of what people are saying about your business. Doing a Google search of your business on a regular basis is important research, and often it is some sort of social media site that comes up in the search results. Social media is also good for researching applicants when you’re looking to fill a job. Read >>

Confusing Facebook Privacy Settings Leads To More Public Information (AllFacebook)

Even though Facebook’s privacy settings change often, a study by Carnegie Mellon University shows that more users are becoming better at keeping sensitive information off the social network. According to a study of more than 5,000 Facebook profiles, fewer users are making public information such as date of birth and political affiliation.

Photo: CMU

However, confusion over Facebook’s privacy settings has led to an increase in posting of interests such as favourite movies, books, and music — as well as sharing to applications and advertisers. Read >>

QR Codes Are The New Social Media Trend (WSI)

Quick Response (QR) codes have started to gain popularity in social media as smartphones have become the go-to device for social media consumers. This mobile tool is highly relevant, allowing businesses to have an instant connection with consumers. Social networks and QR codes are highly compatible, allowing you to sync content and responses over several platforms including Facebook and Twitter. This content can also be updated, as QR codes can be accessed and changed online, so your QR consumers can access fresh, regular information about your product. Location-based social networking is an important trend on social networks, and QR codes can be created to tap into this. Read >>

Study Reveals Detailed Demographic Portrait Of Social Media Users (Pew Research via Adweek)

With fully 67 per cent of Internet users on social networks, social media is an established mainstream activity. But while 67 per cent of the online population uses Facebook, the demographic portrait of the smaller services varies greatly, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research centre that shows its first comparisons of usage by whites, blacks and Hispanics. Twitter is especially popular with people 18-29 and blacks, while Instagram is particularly appealing to Hispanics, blacks and women. Read >>

Photo: Pew Research

