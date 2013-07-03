Facebook Inspires More Consumer Spending Than Pinterest Or Twitter

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post. International subscribers: Social Media Insights will not be delivered July 4 due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday.





Facebook Inspires More Purchases Than Pinterest, Or Twitter

(Vision Critical)

Interviews with 5,657 consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK revealed that 38% of respondents have purchased a product as a result of a Facebook share or like. Meanwhile, 30% of those purchases were made in-store, and 29% were made online. For comparison, 29% of respondents said they had purchased a product as a result of a share or pin on Pinterest; 21% of those purchases were made in-store and 22% were made online. Read >

Life After Instagram: Opportunities In the Photo-Sharing Ecosystem (BI Intelligence)

Our latest research report is an in-depth, data-driven look at the world of photo and video-sharing. We look at opportunities for brands across the photo and video-based networks, including Vine and Snapchat. Instagram, in fact, is already home to 67% of Interbrand’s top 100 marketers. Read > The 30 Most Creative People In Social Media Marketing (Business Insider)

Business Insider has compiled a list of the most creative people who work in social media marketing. In addition to research, picks were selected from nominations by peers and competitors. Among them at number 19 is Kyle Bunch, director of social and mobile platforms at R/GA, who helped A&E hit show Duck Dynasty take off on social media. Read >

LinkedIn Is Stepping Up Its Focus On Advertising (Ad Age)

LinkedIn is starting to increase its focus on advertising. The company’s $74.8 million in ad revenue last quarter only accounted for 23% of its total revenue. That number will probably go up with the company’s efforts to reach out to brands for “sponsored updates.” Read >

2013’s Complex Social Media Landscape In One Chart

(Conversation Prism)

Altimeter Group’s Brian Solis has published his annual Conversation Prism, a data visualisation that attempts to illustrate the array of social media choices available to marketers. Read >Bebo Founder Buys Back Social Network (CNET)

AOL acquired Bebo for $850 million in 2008, and now the social network’s original co-founder Michael Birch has bought the company back for $1 million in an attempt to turn the service around. Read >

5 Things To Keep In Mind When Launching A Social Media Department (Search Engine Watch)

Talk to your executives about social to make sure they understand the strategy and make the right plans Prep a team before the launch Have a weekly content plan ready to roll Carefully measure the success of your social media team Keep a close watch on ROI when investing money and time in social media marketing

