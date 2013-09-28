INFOGRAPHIC: Here's Why Facebook Needs To Worry About The Rise Of WhatsApp And Snapchat

Snapchat, the photo-messaging app, now boasts 350 million photo uploads daily, the same number as Facebook.

That’s a major tipping point. The app landscape is getting fractured. Photography, messaging, social media — all are witnessing the rise of new mobile-focused apps and services that threaten legacy players like Facebook.

Even Instagram appears old-hat now next to Snapchat’s disappearing photos and more private peer-to-peer model. And WhatsApp, the messaging service with 300 million users, has been able to collect paid download and annual subscription revenue.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse how these new upstart apps are becoming powerful platforms of their own, thanks mainly to their popularity among youthful demographics.

Take a look at this infographic:

In other words, established Internet companies like Facebook are threatened by teen audiences and their tendency to fragment across platforms, especially decentralized messaging and blogging platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Tumblr.

Teenagers are flocking to mobile services that peel away many of the features at the heart of Facebook. Like most trends in the tech industry, the fragmentation of messaging and social media has started with the youngest users and is working its way up the age chain.

Right now, cross-posting softens some of the edges of competition. However, given the spate of conflicts between networks recently, one shouldn’t assume cross-posting will always be allowed.

As we argue in our report, we may be witnessing is the unravelling of a unitary, centralized social media landscape, dominated by Facebook, into a set of multipolar nodes. Facebook warded off the Instagram threat by buying the company, but it won’t always be possible for the company to neutralize threats with acquisitions.

