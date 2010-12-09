Facebook Bans WikiLeaks' Defenders Operation Payback

Photo: Operation Payback

On the heels of taking down Visa and MasterCard’s websites, Operation Payback says Facebook has banned it.It tweeted out the picture on the right.



We checked Facebook and couldn’t find Operation Payback’s page, so it looks legit.

Facebook’s terms of service say an organisation like Payback, which is dedicated to bullying is illegal.

Don’t Miss: Check Out The Greatest Hits Of Operation Payback, The Hackers That Took Down Mastercard

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.