Why Did Facebook Ban This Man's Google+ Ad?

Michael Lee Johnson, a UK app developer, had an idea — he would take out a Facebook ad prompting people to add him to their circles on Google+.Then Facebook banned it.



The ad was straightforward, consisting of his picture and the headline “Add Michael to Google+.”

CNet reports that shortly after it went live, he got an unfortunate email:

“Your account has been disabled. All of your adverts have been stopped and should not be run again on the site under any circumstances. Generally, we disable an account if too many of its adverts violate our Terms of Use or Advertising guidelines. Unfortunately we cannot provide you with the specific violations that have been deemed abusive. Please review our Terms of Use and Advertising guidelines if you have any further questions.”

It turns out that Facebook is well within their rights to terminate the ad, according to the Terms of Service:

“We may refuse ads at any time for any reason, including our determination that they promote competing products or services or negatively affect our business or relationship with our users.”

But it’s a reminder that Facebook has yet to take any serious action to deal with Google+, and now it’s punishing its users for that fact.



At the time of this writing, Michael Lee Johnson is in 1,460 people’s circles.

