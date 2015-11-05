Facebook makes 50% more ad revenue from every US user than it did a year ago

Facebook’s ad business delivered a strong quarter that helped the social network handily beat Wall Street’s revenue and profit targets.

The company’s ad business in the US appears to be getting some real traction with advertisers.

The company’s ad business now generates $US9.86 for every user in the US. That’s a sharp jump from the $US6.64 average revenue per US user that the ad business generated at this time one year ago.

Overall, Facebook now makes more than $US10 per US user, a new milestone in the company’s business, according to slides it provided with its results.

The spike in US ARPU comes as Facebook has ramped up its video advertising business, with new auto-play video ads that command rich advertising rates. Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing app has also started weaving ads into the service over the past year.

Analysts are likely to drill into this number and ask Facebook for more details during the earnings conference call later today. For a deeper dive into Facebook’s Q3 earnings, you can follow along with our live blog here.

