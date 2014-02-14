Facebook Auto-Play Video Ads On Hold Once Again [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Facebook’s auto-play video ads, a potential huge money stream for the company that has been in the works for some time, might not show up in news feeds until as late as this summer, Mashable reports. The company did a test of the ads with film studio Lions Gate Entertainment in December, but it’s still tweaking the product and looking over reviews of the test run.

Lowe Campbell Ewald’s recently opened New York office won its first new client, the espresso machine and small appliance maker De’Longhi North America.

R/GA’s John Antinori, a 15-year employee most recently working as EVP/chief production officer, has left the firm, AgencySpy reports.

Droga5 and Hush teamed up to make a neat little interactive site for New York City FC, the forthcoming New York-based MLS team owned by Manchester City and the New York Yankees. The site allows fans to design and share their own club crests, with several designs coming from iconic New York businesses like The Strand, Manhattan’s gigantic and life-affirming book store.

Comcast acquired Time Warner Cable in a deal that values the latter at around $US45 billion. If approved, the merger would consolidate the two biggest U.S. cable providers. Lord willing, Comcast won’t lay a finger on NY1.

Speaking of Time Warner Cable, Apple is in negotiations with the company and other potential partners to bring video content to a new set-top TV box it plans to release as early as April

Puma appointed DigitasLBI as its global digital agency two months after naming JWT its lead creative agency.

NBC is enjoying a ratings boom at this year’s Winter Olympics, and the company has started selling off excess advertising inventory it had originally held back in the event that the ratings didn’t live up to what it had promised marketers.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.