Facebook Now Reaches More Young People Each Day Than The 4 Biggest TV Networks Combined

Here’s another chart from the FUTURE OF DIGITAL deck we presented at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference this week.

The chart shows the staggering reach and influence of Facebook, especially among young people.

Specifically, the chart shows the “daily reach” of Facebook compared to the four big broadcast TV networks.

As you can see, Facebook now reaches more young people each day than ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX combined.

(See the whole deck here >)

