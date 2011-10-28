Facebook auction results are in! [SHARESPOST]

Here’s the latest from SharesPost: 70,000 shares moved at a final clearing price of $32 at auction on October 26, 2011. This follows a SecondMarket auction that didn’t produce any results. The last SharesPost auction for Facebook stock was on September 26, 2011. It involved the sale of 50,000 shares at a final clearing price of $32.01 per share. So, the price is flat, but the trading volume increased. It looks like we aren’t going to be returning to the hype of Q2, however, when auctions of 100,000 shares and more were the norm.



Source: SharesPost (via email)

