Facebook Thought This Woman's Name Was 'Too Suggestive' So They Asked For Photo ID To Prove It Was Real

Melinda Kiss of Long Island, New York, was married on June 6th to her longtime sweetheart, Bob Flecker.

When she returned home from her honeymoon she finally decided to update her name on Facebook to reflect her married name. When she logged in and made the request to go by “Melinda Kiss Flecker” instead of just “Melinda Kiss,” she was immediately stopped by Facebook.

“I went to click enter,” Kiss told Business Insider in an email, “and I couldn’t. It was grayed out.”

Then a message appeared, which Kiss shared on Facebook today:

Facebook seemed to be concerned that “Kiss” was not an appropriate or real last name, completely disregarding the fact that her name on Facebook has been Melinda Kiss for the last 8 years.

Facebook support then sent her the following email, asking for proof of identity:

Kiss followed suit but Facebook has yet to change her name.

This isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with her “suggestive” name. She sent Business Insider an email from Google + in 2012, wherein Kiss had to submit a formal appeal to register her profile under her real name.

“My entire family is on Facebook,” she told Business Insider, “our name has never been a problem. It’s just kind of funny.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.