Facebook Asks Bush Administration Vet To Solve Privacy Problems*

Update: Apparently, the hire isn’t official yet.



Earlier: When you think of groups of people that could help Facebook reassure its users and the government about Facebook privacy policies, who do you think of?

Do you think of former members of the Bush administration?

Facebook does!

The Palo Alto-based social network has reportedly hired Federal Trade Commission chairman Tim Munis to help it negotiate an investigation into Facebook privacy policies by the current FTC.

Tim is not Facebook’s first Bush administration alumnus. It also hired former Justice Department lawyer Ted Ullyot as its General Counsel.

(COO Sheryl Sandberg also spent time in Washington, but she was in the Clinton administration.)

