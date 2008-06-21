Facebook Passes MySpace And Gets Ready To Explode With Chinese, Russian Editions

Facebook is enjoying rapid international growth — it caught up to MySpace — and it could be getting much bigger soon. The site has just launched a Chinese language edition, along with a Russian version, which means its now available in 20 languages.



The move makes sense — and not only because China is the most populated country in the world. Chinese speakers are already on Facebook, and the China network has more than 280,000 members without language support. That’s more than Japan or South Korea — and Facebook already had versions that supported native speakers from those countries.

See Also:

Facebook Traffic Catches Up To MySpace, But Not Where It Matters

Chinese Speakers Love Facebook, Turning Eggs

Chinese Social Net Puts Facebook, MySpace To Shame

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.