10 Years Ago, This Woman Used Facebook To Find A Boyfriend

Facebook launched 10 years ago yesterday in Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room.

Initially, the network was only for Ivy League students.

On the original site, “TheFacebook,” users could upload a profile picture, enter their interests, favourite music, books, and movies, and include personal information like a phone number or a birthday.

It wasn’t meant to be an online dating site, but rather a site where people — friends and strangers, alike — could connect. So it isn’t surprising that one woman had her first online dating experience using Facebook.

The Date Report, run by the folks at popular dating site How About We, has this story from Leigh Lumford:

Months after I joined The Facebook, on a boring Sunday afternoon a friend and I decided to “poke” hot guys. Now, a “poke’s” intention has never had a concrete meaning. It could mean, “Hi” to a friend, or, “Heyyyyy you’re looking tasty.” Maybe you slipped and hit the mouse at a very random moment and now your RA thinks you’re hitting on him. It was a vague concept and still is.

Leigh “poked” a guy named Chris, who sent her a message along the lines of “why did you poke me?” to which Lumford answered “because you’re cute!”

The two set up a date for the following Friday.

I walked down College Avenue to Starbucks he looked even better than his profile photo. (At this point I was still too new to online dating to be inherently sceptical.) He paid for the coffee and we talked for two hours.

The two ended up in a relationship, but it didn’t last. Lumford writes about how the two remained friends on Facebook and occasionally she sees photos of his kids and his wife.

A little masochistic? Nope, just the norm now.

“I’ve never deleted my Facebook account or wiped albums of photos from the face of the Internet. At this point, Facebook is a history of my young adulthood and early dating life,” Lumford concludes.

