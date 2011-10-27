Facebook To Build A Huge Server Farm In The Arctic--Because It's Cold

Facebook will build its first non-U.S. server farm in Sweden on the edge of the Arctic Circle, reports the Telegraph.



Lulea, a town in Northern Sweden will be home to an enormous server farm which will use as much electricity as a town of 50,000 people. Some of that power will come from sustainable energy generated by the Lulea river, which reportedly creates more energy than the Hoover Dam.

The Local reports that the new facility, comprised of three large server halls will cost $72 million a year to upkeep. rumours about Facebook locating in Sweden have been circulating since May.

The construction of a server farm represents something of an ongoing trend of locating such facilities close to the Arctic. Microsoft were rumoured to have looked in to building such a facility in Siberia in 2007 though nothing came to fruition. Google, however, began building a server farm in Finland in 2009.

