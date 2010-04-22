Facebook Approaches 500 Million Users

From TechCrunch: Facebook is closing in on the 500 million monthly unique visitors mark. The social network saw 484 million unique visitors worldwide in March, 2010, according to comScore’s latest estimate.



That number is up 64 per cent from a year ago, and up 22 million from just February, 2010. In other words, it grew by about the size of Twitter.com’s entire U.S. audience in a single month. (ComScore puts Twitter’s worldwide audience at 79 million people).

