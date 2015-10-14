4 ways Facebook is going to get you to watch more videos in its app

Expect to see more videos when you open up Facebook on your smartphone.

On Tuesday, the social network announced some big changes to how it plans to show videos in its mobile app.

One notable addition is a dedicated video tab where the shortcut to Messenger used to be located.

The added emphasis on video isn’t surprising given how video is quickly becoming Facebook’s most shared type of content — the company has said that it expects the News Feed to consist mostly of video within a year or two.

Here are the main changes to you’ll see:

Facebook is testing a full screen player that suggests more videos based on what you're viewing. Facebook Pull down with your finger on the screen to see more videos you may like. You may notice that you can shrink a playing video into a tiny thumbnail that floats on top of the News Feed. Facebook It's a similar idea to Apple's 'Picture in Picture' interface on the iPad that lets you play videos while using another app. You'll be able to save videos you come across for viewing later in the 'Saved' section of the app, just like you can already do for articles. Facebook And finally, a dedicated video tab is being added to the center of the Facebook app. Facebook The middle tap used to be a shortcut to Facebook Messenger, but now it will consist entirely of videos that are available natively on Facebook. Facebook declined to provide any specifics about how it's planning to roll out these changes, but it did confirm to Tech Insider that the dedicated videos tab will be a 'small test to start.' RAW Embed So if you don't see these changes in your Facebook app yet, be on the lookout because they could appear at any moment.

