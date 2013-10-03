Facebook Is Building A Massive $US120 Million Housing Complex For Employees With Doggy Day Care And A Sports Bar

Alyson Shontell
FacebookA mockup of Anton Menlo, Facebook’s future housing complex.

Facebook already has some of the best employee perks in the world, from four months of maternity and paternity leave to on-site barber shops. Now it’s creating the ultimate perk: housing.

Facebook is building what the Wall Street Journal dubs a small “town” for employees, Anton Menlo. The housing complex will cost $US120 million to build and it will create 394 units, WSJ’s Reed Albergotti reports. The town will be 630,000 square-feet and it won’t just include apartments. It will have shops, like a local sports bar and a doggy day care facility. The mockup also shows an outdoor community pool.

Anton Menlo will be walking distance — or a five minute bike ride — from Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters. Facebook is working with St. Anton Partners, a Bay area developer. Most units will belong to Facebook employees and will be sold at market rates, but 15 will be open to non-Facebook employees and reserved for low-income housing. It’s not clear when the complex will be ready for residents.

Other tech companies have started merging home and office life. Evernote offers a bi-monthly cleaning service for all of its employees, for example. But Facebook’s new initiative is on a whole different level.

Facebook wants to make employees feel like they’re living and working on a college campus, not in a corporate environment. That’s as nice a gesture as it is scary. Now employees really won’t be able to escape their employer’s influence, even in the comfort of their homes.

