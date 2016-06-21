Here's how Mark Zuckerberg answered Sheryl Sandberg's favourite shareholder question, ever

‘Charlie Rose’/PBS Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg

We didn’t get any business-related surprises during Facebook’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Monday.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor who funded the lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker, remains on the board.

All the shareholder proposals, including one to give them more voting power and another to increase transparency for gender pay equity, failed.

Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his usual vision for the company in his preamble and in his responses to questions (no, Facebook won’t merge Messenger and WhatsApp — yes, teens still love using Facebook and Instagram).

But Zuckerberg did get asked one quirky question that Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, absolutely loved.

“What do you hope your daughter would say about you and Facebook down the line?” one shareholder asked.

Sandberg’s enthusiasm was immediate.

“That’s my favourite question that’s ever been asked at any shareholder meeting for any company ever,” she said. “Thank you. That made my day.”

Zuckerberg’s answer started less enthusiastically.

“It’s interesting, but I’m not sure how related that is to Facebook,” he said.

He did actually give a full answer though, explaining how he hopes to inspire his daughter, Max, to always learn:

“I hope that I nurture for her — similarly for this organisation and our community — a desire to learn. She’s a bit early. She’s six months old. So I read to her and everything but… I think that this is pretty deep in my personal philosophy and how I run the company too. We try to engineer the company to be a learning organisation. I really believe the people and the companies that learn the fastest succeed at whatever they’re trying to do. So if I can inspire Max to do that and build that ethos into our company then I’m hopeful that both will reach their goals over time.”

If you’re curious, you can listen to the full meeting here (the question about Zuckerberg’s daughter starts around the 48 minute mark).

