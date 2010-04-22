Facebook Announces Plan To Infiltrate The Entire Web

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just wrapped his keynote to kick off Facebook’s F8 developer conference.



In a nutshell: Facebook wants to be ubiquitous across the web. Not just at Facebook.com.

Here are the bullets:

The plan is to make Facebook Connect, which is already being used by 100 million people, bigger. This is the system where you can log in to other sites (such as this one) using your Facebook credentials.

Facebook will add “Like” buttons to sites across the web. If you like content, you can just hit “like.” It will be noted by Facebook. If more of your friends click “like,” it can be added to your stream on Facebook. This may then send traffic back to the originating site, which gives publishers an incentive to put more Facebook buttons on their pages. Zuckerberg expects 1 billion “likes” for Facebook in the first 24 hours.

Facebook showed someone using CNN and seeing what his friends were just reading on the site via a widget. The “like” button and other features are making the Web more social.

The biggest applause was when Zuck said they were killing the policy that made third-parties delete all info after 24 hours. This gives sites to access to more data for longer. But there could easily be privacy concerns about this.

Facebook is also introducing a social toolbar for sites to add at the bottom of their page. With that you can share plenty of things on Facebook more easily. You will also be logged into Facebook and be able to chat with people.

In addition to all this, Facebook and Microsoft are collaborating to kill Google Docs. (And to give Microsoft’s online version of Office a chance.) Docs.com is Microsoft’s online version of Office. It will be tightly integrated with Facebook. If you want to share a doc, you can send it to a Facebook inbox. (More data here.)

And finally, Facebook has 400 million users sharing 25 billion things a month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.