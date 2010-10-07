Facebook Announces New Tools To Help Keep Your Information Private

Speaking at Facebook‘s live event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg just announced two new features to help users manage how their private information is managed.



Yes, Facebook is making announcements about improving privacy.

The first is called, straightforwardly enough, ‘Download My Information’. It lets you do just that: request a file that compiles all the personal data, pictures, video, and everything else on Facebook’s servers that is associated with you. Once Facebook has compiled the file, it contacts you, and lets you download it.

Secondly, Facebook is launching a new dashboard for monitoring how apps use your information. Facebook already has a permissions screen when you add a new app, where you need to explicitly allow apps various forms of access. But the new dashboard will let you see what apps are actually doing with their permissions, listing when each app last accessed what data.

You can also modify permissions or uninstall apps right from the dashboard.

This could be the best day for privacy related Facebook headlines in recent memory. Good timing.

