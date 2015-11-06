You're going to start seeing songs from Spotify and Apple Music pop up in your Facebook feed

Facebook wants to share the music you like with your friends. On Thursday, the social network announced a new post format called “Music Stories,” which will stream 30-second previews of songs shared from Spotify and Apple Music.

You’re already able to share links to tracks using both music services, but Music Stories will make it easy to hear a song snippet without leaving Facebook and even save it to your library.

Users of Facebook’s iPhone app will be able to access the new post format starting Thursday.

Sharing a track on Facebook as a music story is a little convoluted. You have to copy the link to a song from Spotify or Apple Music and past into into a status update.

Here’s how it works on Spotify:



We’re introducing “Music Stories” today to enable better music discovery and sharing on Facebook. The new post format allows people to listen to previews on Facebook from Apple Music and Spotify. You can read more about it on Facebook for Media: http://media.fb.com/blog

Posted by Music on Facebook on Thursday, November 5, 2015

And on Apple Music:



Tapping the links in the Facebook app will open your music service of choice (Facebook said it has plans to support more than just Spotify and Apple “soon”) and let you listen to full tracks. It’s not exactly a seamless sharing experience, but it’s a step in the right direction.

