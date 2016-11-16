Facebook is making 3 big measurement changes in the wake of its video view metric issue

Facebook is announcing three big updates to its advertising measurement offering, in the wake of the high-profile error in the way the site exaggerated video views.

Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s ads boss, informed its agency partners on Tuesday of the changes via email, which are due to be officially announced later on Wednesday.

Those updates are:

The launch of a Measurement Council

Additional third-party verification measures

The introduction of a “Metrics FYI Channel”

In the email to agencies, seen by Business Insider, Everson explains that Facebook has conducted a review of more than 220 of its metrics and that it “did find a handful of bugs.”

“Some are overstated, some are understated, but most importantly, none are billable metrics,” Everson writes in the email.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates…

