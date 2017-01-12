Facebook wants to work more closely with journalists

Facebook is taking big steps to deepen its ties with the media.

On Wednesday, the company announced The Facebook Journalism Project, a group of initiatives designed to make sure “that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive.”

As part of the project, Facebook will give participating media organisations access to new features and tools for sharing their stories on its network, including reader subscriptions and free analytics. (Business Insider is a partner in the program.)

Facebook’s decision to work more closely with media outlets comes after the company faced heated criticism for its role in spreading fake news stories during the U.S. presidential election.

Since then, Facebook has started working with third-party fact checkers like Snopes to weed out dubious news stories, and last week it hired former NBC and CNN anchor Campbell Brown to be its head of news partnerships.

Here are the key things Facebook will offer publishers through its new journalism project:

Digests of related news stories that are shown in the News Feed. Facebook will start letting media outlets “present packages of stories to their most engaged readers on Facebook” through its Instant Articles format, Facebook product director Fidji Simo said in a blog post.

You can read more about The Facebook Journalism Project on Facebook’s blog.

