Facebook's Huge Developer Conference Set For September 22

Facebook has begun sending out invitations for its fourth f8 developer conference: it’s happening Sept. 22 in San Francisco.The company has made some big announcements at past events: in 2007 it introduced the idea of the social graph, in 2008 it rolled out Facebook Connect for Web sites, and in 2010 it showed off a bunch of new features such as the “Like” button for Web sites and the OpenGraph API (which replaced Facebook Connect).



There was no conference in 2009.

The official f8 page hasn’t been updated yet, so we don’t know exactly what Facebook is going to discuss. However, TechCrunch reported earlier this year that the company is planning a mobile payments platform that will work on any mobile browser—in particular, this would give developers a chance to sell iPhone apps without going through the Apple App Store. If true, this seems like the logical place to announce it.

