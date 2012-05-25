Facebook Launches A Standalone Camera App, Which, If It Succeeds, Should Destroy Its $1 Billion Instagram Acquisition

Photo: Facebook

Word just broke that Facebook is set to launch its latest app Facebook Camera at some point today. The iPhone and iPod touch app brings filters, higher resolution, and most importantly, a snappy interface.It’s very Instagram-like, which is odd considering Facebook just dropped $1 Billion to buy the company.



You can get the app right here. We’ll have a walkthrough and first impressions for you soon.

