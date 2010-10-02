Facebook Announces 5-To-1 Stock Split

Facebook has announced a 5-to-1 split of its stock, CNBC just reported.



This is the third split in Facebook’s history. The company executed 4-to-1 splits in 2006 and 2007.

The most recent Facebook transactions made through private company stock exchange SharesPost (before this split) have occurred between $72-$75, implying a valuation of roughly $32 billion.

