1 billion people logged on to Facebook on Monday

Facebook said that 1 billion people logged on to its social ne working service on Monday, a new record.

Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg announced the new metric in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, noting that 1 in 7 people on Earth used the social network to connect with their friends and family on that day.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s full post:

We just passed an important milestone. For the first time ever, one billion people used Facebook in a single day.

On Monday, 1 in 7 people on Earth used Facebook to connect with their friends and family.

When we talk about our financials, we use average numbers, but this is different. This was the first time we reached this milestone, and it’s just the beginning of connecting the whole world.

I’m so proud of our community for the progress we’ve made. Our community stands for giving every person a voice, for promoting understanding and for including everyone in the opportunities of our modern world.

A more open and connected world is a better world. It brings stronger relationships with those you love, a stronger economy with more opportunities, and a stronger society that reflects all of our values.

Thank you for being part of our community and for everything you’ve done to help us reach this milestone. I’m looking forward to seeing what we accomplish together.

