LIVE: Facebook Is Expected To Announce Video For Instagram

Facebook is holding a big product announcement today at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.



According to several reports, Facebook will likely unveil a new video-sharing feature for Instagram. This will put Instagram in direct competition with Twitter’s Vine, the app-of-the-moment when it comes to sharing videos with friends.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern. Check out the news as it happens in our live blog below.

