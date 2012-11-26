Facebook Has Posters In Its Hallways Begging Employees To Ditch iPhones For Androids

In August we reported Facebook was pushing its employees to use Android phones because its Android app was really bad.



The idea is that if the employees are actually using the app, then they’ll see all its flaws and report them to the team that makes the app.

Josh Constine has a follow up report at TechCrunch, and he has two fantastic images of how much Facebook is pushing Android on its staff.

In the first on the left, Facebook asks “Do you ‘droidfood?” That’s a combination of dogfooding and Android. Dogfooding is a phrase for companies forcing employees to use the product so they know how to improve it.

The other one shows IDC projections of Android exploding in usage.

Constine says the iPhone is still more popular at Facebook, because that’s what Facebook initially gave employees, and it’s better, but that’s starting to change. More employees are getting on Android.

Here are the two posters:

Photo: TechCrunch

