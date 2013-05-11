It Looks Like The Facebook Android App Can Control Your Camera And Take Pictures Without Telling You

CNBC’s Eli Langer put together a Storify collecting tweets and posts that suggest the Facebook app on Android might be a security risk.



Probably most damning evidence is this screenshot:

Yep. That says that the app has permission to “record audio at any time” and “use the camera at any time” without your confirmation.

A spokesperson for Facebook explains this as follows: the language in this disclaimer comes from Google and wasn’t written up by Facebook, it’s simply how Android handles camera access. While it is technically possible for the Facebook app to record video and audio without your knowing, the spokesperson said Facebook won’t do that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.